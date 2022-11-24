Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) shares rose 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 305,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 201,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Silver Spruce Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.