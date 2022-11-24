Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.82.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

SI stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $891.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 478.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

