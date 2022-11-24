Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $119.61 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $169.24. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

