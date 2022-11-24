SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.11 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $48.11 million and approximately $816,797.79 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,565.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021662 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00237617 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,872,922 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,134,872,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0435742 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,158,426.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

