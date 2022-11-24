Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Shares Up 7.2%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 51,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 94,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Skylight Health Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skylight Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Skylight Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

