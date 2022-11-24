Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 315 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $529.71. 2,238,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $438.21 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

