Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,077. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

