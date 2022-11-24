Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,723,319 shares of company stock valued at $551,899,783 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

