Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 63,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

