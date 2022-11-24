Smith Moore & CO. Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,458,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,173 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90.

