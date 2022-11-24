Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

QQQ traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $288.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,389,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,833,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.55 and its 200 day moving average is $292.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

