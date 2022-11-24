Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.54. 2,726,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,320. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.