SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Trading Down 0.1%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.91. 3,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

