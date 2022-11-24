Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at $870,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 43.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at $20,577,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

