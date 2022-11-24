Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.34). 88,508 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sovereign Metals from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 84 ($0.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.85. The stock has a market cap of £122.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.47.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

