SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Insider Robert Toy Sells 5,000 Shares

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SP Plus Trading Down 0.3 %
SP Plus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,895. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $700.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
