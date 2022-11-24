SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Insider Robert Toy Sells 5,000 Shares

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.3 %

SP Plus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,895. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $700.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 307.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $4,385,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 139,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

