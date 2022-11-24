SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RWR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,642. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

