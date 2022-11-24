SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

