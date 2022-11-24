Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.82.

OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 171,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 307,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spire Global by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,407,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 342,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Spire Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 512,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 79,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

