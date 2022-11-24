STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Holdings Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $40,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

