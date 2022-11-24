Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Up 1.7%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 49.34% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

