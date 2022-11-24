Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading 1.7% Higher

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises about 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 49.34% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

