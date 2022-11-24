Status Price Hits $0.0236 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $81.85 million and approximately $24.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,592.64 or 0.99999284 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010507 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021694 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00238252 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02395263 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $20,484,559.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

