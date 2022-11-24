Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.18

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.18 and traded as high as C$47.84. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$47.55, with a volume of 82,250 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJ. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

