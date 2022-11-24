Stellar Market Cap Reaches $2.29 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $51.01 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009375 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.89 or 0.08607409 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00482976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,698,172,798 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

