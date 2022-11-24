Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $54.47 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,698,171,437 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

