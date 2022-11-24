StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
APVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $15.33.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
