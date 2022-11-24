StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

