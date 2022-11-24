StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.