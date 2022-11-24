StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

