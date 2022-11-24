StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.