StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $51.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

