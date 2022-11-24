StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

