StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSIT stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $67,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.