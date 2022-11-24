StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 362,884 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
