StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.
Institutional Trading of IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.