StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

