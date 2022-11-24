StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $8.00 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

About MiX Telematics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Stories

