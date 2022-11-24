StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
NYSE MIXT opened at $8.00 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.