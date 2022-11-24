StockNews.com Downgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Hold

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.
Preferred Bank Stock Performance
Shares of PFBC opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.