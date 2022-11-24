StockNews.com Downgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Hold

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of PFBC opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

