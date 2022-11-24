StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Performance
InspireMD stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.
InspireMD Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.