StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPRGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.