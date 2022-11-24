Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.6 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,674 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.