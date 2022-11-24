Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.00. The stock had a trading volume of 267,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $308.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

