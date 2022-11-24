Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.53. 288,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,366. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

