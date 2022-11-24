Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,148,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,145. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

