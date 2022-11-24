Stratis Market Cap Hits $68.92 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.92 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.84 or 0.07227064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00077722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,361,945 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.

