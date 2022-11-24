Streakk (STKK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $171,559.03

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $272.50 or 0.01647999 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $171,559.03 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 271.64876064 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $326,908.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

