Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.09. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

