Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.09. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
