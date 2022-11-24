Substratum One Day Volume Hits $27.31 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Substratum has a market cap of $273,522.09 and approximately $27.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,580.16 or 1.00016805 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00238161 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

