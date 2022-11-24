Suku Market Capitalization Reaches $9.52 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Suku has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $495,700.28 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.50 or 0.08533543 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00482297 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.98 or 0.29590876 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.