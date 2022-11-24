Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,758 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.21% of Sun Communities worth $41,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $145.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

