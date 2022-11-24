Surgery Partners, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

SGRY opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

In related news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock worth $109,474 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

