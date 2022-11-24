SVB Leerink Trims Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price to $35.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
Arcellx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 292,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $915.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $26.91.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
