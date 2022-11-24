SVB Leerink Trims Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price to $35.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 292,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $915.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcellx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $21,493,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $77,110,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $19,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.