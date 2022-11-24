SVB Leerink Weighs in on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.